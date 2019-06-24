March 2, 1934 ~ June 21, 2019

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Rita Kershaw Mouton, 85, who died Friday, June 21, 2019, at her residence.

She was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Mr. Bruce Runner officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Wilfred Mouton Sr. of Kaplan; two sons, Joseph Wilfred Mouton Jr. of Roberts Cove and Ricky Mouton of Crowley; three daughters, Beverly Vaughn of Laccasine, Gloria LeBlanc of Crowley and Sandra Suire of Delcambre; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Dorothy Trahan; her parents, Joseph Willie Kershaw and the former Marie Connor; three sisters, Enola Kershaw, Bonita Pearl Kershaw, and Dorothy Mae Kershaw; and two brothers, Paul Dudley Kershaw and Joseph Elton Kershaw.

The family had requested that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276].

