Rayne’s skid continues with loss to Eunice

EUNICE – Despite a quick score by the Wolves early on during Friday night football action, the Eunice High Bobcats pulled off a 36-14 non-district win, a familiar storyline Rayne High has suffered during their first three games of the 2018 season.

“We just can’t seem to overcome those bumps we come across during the game,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware following Friday’s loss. “We are given opportunities and just can’t take advantage.”

“In almost every game so far,” Ware continues, “we begin in a positive direction, but just can’t keep the momentum going. Goes back to the new kids we have in key positions and our lack of depth when we need a second body.”

On their very first drive, Rayne High’s Darion Senegal took a 23-yard run into the endzone for the Wolves. Morgan Manuel split the uprights for an extra point and a 7-0 Rayne lead.

Eunice answered back with Bobcat quarterback Simeon Ardoin connecting with one of his six completions of the night to Traelyn Cooper from 29 yards out for a score. The point after was wide left and Rayne held a slight 7-6 lead mid-way through the first quarter of play.

On their very next drive, the Bobcats took advantage of a Rayne fumble, setting up a touchdown run by Deon Ardoin. The extra point failed again, but the Bobcats held a 12-7 lead as the first quarter was closing out.

Before the final ticks of the first quarter, Eunice’s Deon Ardoin saw the endzone once again for another Bobcat score. A two-point conversion pass from Simone Ardoin to Jordan Ledet was good and the Bobcats extended their lead to 20-7.

Eunice’s lone second quarter score came on the heels of Deon Ardoin for his third score of the night. A two-point conversion pass from Simeon to Tyler Darbonne was good and the Bobcats held a 28-7 lead before the half.

However, Rayne finished off the first half of play with a score of their own, a touchdown score by Darian Richard. Manuel’s extra point tightened the score at 28-14 for the haftime break.

“We have been having trouble in the second half,” stated Ware as stats reveal the Wolves have been limited to a lone fieldgoal in the second half of play thus far this season. “We should have been tied at 14-all at the half, then be competitive in the second half. But, with another 100 yards of penalties and not taking advantage of what’s given to us.”

The third quarter saw neither teams touch the endzone, but Eunice’s Deon Ardoin scored his fourth touchdown of the evening with a 47-yard run. A two-point conversion run by Simeon Ardoin tallied the final score of the 36-14 Eunice win.

Eunice turned in 367 offensive yards, led by Deon Ardoin with 180 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with 73 passing yards by Simeon Ardoin and key reception by Traelyn Cooper.

Rayne recorded 242 total offensive yards but limited to only 11 first downs.

Lead rusher for the Wolves was Darion Senegal with 86 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. He was followed closely by John Daigle with 14 carries for 66 yards and Darian Richard for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Rayne’s Collin LaCombe was four completions on a dozen tries for 75 passing yards.

Rayne receivers were Zach Fontenot (2-for-41 yards) and Darian Richard (2-for-34 yards).

Ron Roberts led the Rayne defense with nine tackles including five solos, seven assists and a tackle for a loss. Darian Richard Jamarcus Monroe each recorded seven tackles, while Colin Broussard had five tackles and a one for a loss.

Completing the Rayne defense were Tora Benoit and Marlon Forman (four each), Dylan Istre and Zach Fontenot (3.5 each), and Zach Fontenot, John Daigle and Carlos Figaro (3 each). Figaro also recorded Rayne’s lone interception on the night.

The Wolves will host Erath High on Friday capping off Homecoming Week. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium.