Rayne High Lady Wolves readying for district play

RAYNE - The Rayne High Lady Wolves Volleyball Team improved their season tally to 8-6 during recent court play.

During the Carencro High Tournament, the Lady Wolves posted a 1-2 record with a win over Iowa but falling to Breaux Bridge and Lafayette High.

In the Iowa win, the Rayne offense was level with kills by Camille McClelland (3), Makayla Dronet (2), Morley Richard (2), Halle Young (2) and Jalayna Wilridge (2).

Wilridge led with four blocks, while Dronet and Tiesha Young recorded two blocks each. Young also had seven assists.

Nae Francis, Ava Thibodeaux and Morley Richard led on defense with digs, while Young and Richard powered four aces each.

On Sept. 11, the Lady Wolves needed four game to win a match over Carencro High (25-19, 25-17, 14-25, 25-21).

Contolling the net was Emma Pastor with 10 kills, in addition to 10 digs on defense.

Morley Richard delivered four kills and an ace, while Tiesha Young combined for seven digs, nine assists, a kill, block and ace.

In Rayne’s win over Lafayette High (25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 18-6) the match was as close as amatch could get going five games.

Emma Pastor delivered 19 kills on the day, in addition to three aces and 10 digs on defense.

Makayla Dronet and Jalayna each recorded five kills and three aces. Dronet also had four blocks compared to Wilridge’s one.

Nae Francis led with 11 digs, followed closely with 10 by Pastor and Hannah McKenzie.

The Lady Wolves continued their winning streak with a win over North Vermilion (25-17, 25-12, 25-20.

During the win, Pastor led once again at the net with 12 kills, along with two aces and four digs.

Makayla Dronet and Morley Richard each recorded five kills and four digs.

Leading in assists were Tiesha Young (16) and Hannah McKenzie (6).

Leading in defensive digs were Nae Francis (7), Emma Pastor (4), Hannah McKenzie (5), Morley Richard (4) and Lexie Marks and Makayla Dronet each with two.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to begin district play Wednesday with a road contest at Northwest High School. They will be at home all next week as host Crowley High on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and Eunice High on Thursday, Sept. 27, in the RHS north gym.