Rayne Wolves maul Erath Bobcats, 37-8

RAYNE - And just like that, the Rayne High Wolves are 2-2 in the season. Yes, you heard that right and there’s no mistake.

The Wolves hosted Erath on Friday as they rounded out Homecoming week with a big win in front of the Rayne High alumni, bringing their offense with a 37-8 win.

“We played better this week,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware on the big win. “I think all areas of our game played better and it showed from all angles.”

The Wolves’ offense tallied 316 total offensive yards including 247 rushing and 69 in the air.

“Our offensive line is showing improvement and it showed tonight,” Ware noted. “We had some good plays on both sides of the line.”

Rayne first play to remember was on the opening throw of Erath’s first drive of the ballgame. On a pass attempt, Rayne’s Brandon Forman nabbed an interception, setting up a Darion Senegal touchdown run. The extra point by Morgan Manuel put Rayne up 7-0 with less than a minute into the ballgame.

The Wolves opened the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Collin LaCombe to Tyler Fontenot. The extra point was blocked but Rayne held a 13-0 lead.

Mid-way through the second quarter the Wolves was offered a seam by his offensive line that he took around the left side for a 47-yard touchdown run. A two point conversion failed but Rayne still held a 19-0 lead going into the halftime break.

The Wolves extended their lead in the third quarter with two scores as Fontenot and Darian Richard both scored on a rushing touchdowns. Both extra points fail and Rayne held a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Rayne completed their scoring barrage with a John Daigle rushing touchdown and held a 37-0 lead before Erath garnered their only score late in the final minute of the ballgame for a 37-8 finale.

Leading the Rayne offense were rushing leaders Zach Fontenot for 79 yards on six carries and two scores, Darion Senegal with 12 carries for 78 yards and a score, Darian Richard had five rushes for 63 yards and a score, and John Daigle for eight carries for 34 yards and a score.

In the air for the Wolves was sophomore quarterback Collin LaCombe was 1-for-1 for 69 yards and a touchdown and Zach Fontenot at 1-for-2 for a 50-yard gain.

Rayne receivers were Colin Broussard with a catch for 50 yards and Tyler Fontenot with a catch for a 19-yard touchdown.

Defensive leaders for the Rayne win were Darian Richard and Ron Roberts, each with eight tackles with five solos and six assists.

Carlos Figaro, Marlon Forman and Jamarcus Monroe each recorded five tackles, while John Daigle and Ben Boullion with four apiece.

Recording tackles for a loss for the Wolves’ defense were Darian Richard, Ron Roberts, John Daigle, Ben Boullion, Wyatt Comeaux and Tora Benoit, while Marlon Forman and Zach Fontenot each nabbed a interception. Roberts and Boullion also recorded a quarterback sack on the night.

“Our kids played well all-round tonight and hopefully this momentum can carry us into next week when we meet Leesville,” Ware continued. “They are always tough and our game needs to be on point.”

Now, fans ask why Rayne stands at 2-2 on the season even though the Wolves fell to Welsh two weeks ago. The Greyhounds were handed a forfeit for their first two games of their season by the LHSAA due to an ineligible player, giving Rayne a notch in their win column. A gift for the Wolves.

The Wolves will host the Leesville Wampus Cats on Friday as they hope to get above .500. Kick-off is 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium.