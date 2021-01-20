Wolves place second in Rayne High Wrestling Invitational

RAYNE - The Rayne High School Wrestling Team placed second during the Rayne Invitational Wrestling Tournament held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16, at Rayne High School.

The Wolves went head-to-head against the Teurlings Rebels, but fell short, 45-36, for their runner-up place.

In addition to the Teurlings match-up, the Wolves defeated Church Point 60-13 and St. Louis 48-34 during the weekend invitational.

During the Louisiana Classic, Rayne High’s Ryder Hawley placed fifth in 145 lbs. weight class, while teammate Trevon Williams placed fourth in 220 lbs. weight class.

The Wolves were slated to host the Church Point-Comeaux-Rayne Tri-Meet this week, followed by the Rayne-North Vermilion-Haughton Tri-Meet on Thursday, Jan 28, at Rayne High School.

The annual Ken Cole Invitational, an event all area teams meet top opponents, will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30, at Comeaux High School.

This year’s LHSAA State Tournament is slated for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, at the River Center in Baton Rouge.