‘Frog Festival Days’ arrive in Rayne

Get your schedules ready and make plans to attend and enjoy the 2018 Rayne Frog Festival this week, May 9-12, at the Frog Festival grounds and pavilion near the Rayne Civic Center.

The 45th annual Fete des Oua Oua Rons will again feature giant bullfrogs, pretty queens, plenty of refreshments, a carnival midway and much more.

While the carnival midway opened Wednesday night with “Carnival Family Night,” festival committee members scheduled the start of musical entertainment tonight (Thursday) with Temporary Fix at 5:30 p.m., Ronnie Matthews and Throwdown at 7:30 p.m., including the Jitterbug Dance Contest at 7:45 p.m.

No admission will be collected at the gate on Thursday for anyone 12 years and under, with adults having a $1 entry charge. Carnival and vendors will also be open for business.

Gate admission Friday and Saturday will be $5 with children 12 and younger admitted free.

Judging for the “Paint the Town Green” contest will begin at 10 a.m. Friday morning as the festival officially gets underway Friday evening with the opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. at the main stage.

On Friday, the gates will open at 5:30 p.m., at which time the annual Arts & Crafts Show, sponsored by the Rayne Civic Beautification Board, will open at the Rayne Civic Center.

Winners of the “Paint the Town Green” contest will be announced at 6:15 p.m., followed by a number of toe-tapping musical entertainment.

The vendor booths will open and musical entertainment will be provided by Louisiana Red at 6:30 p.m. and Country Round Up ay 8:30 p.m. featuring Jeff Dugan, Tammy Lynn, Kip Sonnier, Steve Grisaffe, Tony Bruce, Richard Comeaux and Marc Hebert.

Friday will conclude with the 10:30 p.m. performance of Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin Cajuns.

The gates open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the day begins with the annual Diaper Derby, sponsored by the Rayne Jaycees, at 9 a.m. on Stage II.

The Arts and Crafts Show will continue at the Civic Center between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The annual Frog Derby Queen’s Contest, sponsored by the Rayne Lions Club, begins at 10 a.m. on Stage II and features pretty young ladies dressed in jockey attire and the biggest frogs jumping in all directions!

The Frog Festival 4-Ball Golf Tournament will tee-off at 10 a.m., sponsored by Cajun Pine Golf Club in nearby Branch.

Meanwhile, back at the festival grounds on the Main Stage at 10:45 a.m. the third annual Cajun Accordion Contest, with contestants vying for winner category prizes, will definitely be a toe-tapping entertainment.

A new addition to ‘Froggy” events will be the Froggie Fashion Dress Contest on Stage II at 11:30 a.m. while the carnival rides open for business.

Frog Cook-Off sampling will begin at the noon hour while on Stage II the frogs keep on jumping for the Frog Racing and Jumping Contest. This event is open to the public, including children and adults categories.

Frogs are available to rent for a small fee from sponsors, Rayne Jaycees and the Rayne Acadian-Tribune. Trophies and other prizes are awarded.

The Waltz Dance Contest will be held during the musical entertainment provided by Colby Latiolais and Ambush at 12:30 p.m. in the main stage.

During the 2 p.m. Grand Parade, this year’s Parade Grand Marshal, Coach Lewis Cook Jr. will lead the parade line-up of area high school bands, local and visiting kings and queens, and floats in downtown Rayne.

Following the Grand Parade, winners will be announced for the Frog Cook-Off on the main stage at 3 p.m., followed by the hip-shaking sounds of Leroy Thomas ad the Zydeco Roadrunners.

Another new event, kids sack races, will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the kid’s area.

On Stage II, the third annual Frog Leg Etiquette Eating Contest, sponsored by the City of Rayne begins at 4:30 p.m.

A meet and greet with festival honoree Chef Issac Toups will begin at 4:45 p.m., just prior to the traditional tunes of Johnny Allen and Travis Matte in the main stage at 5 p.m.

Musical entertainment continues at 7:30 p.m. with Gyth Rigdon, followed by the 9:30 p.m. performance of national recording artist Doug Stone on the main stage.

The Chee Weez will complete the festival’s musical entertainment as they begin at 11:30 p.m. at the main stage.

For more information, visit the festival on Facebook or official website at www.raynefrogfestival.com.