2018 Rayne Frog Festival claimed successful

The rides have left town, the events are complete and the music has died down as the 46th annual Rayne Frog Festival is now in the history books.

“We have a few things to work on,” Festival Chairman Jeremy Lavergne said as the 2018 festival ended Saturday evening. “But, overall the festival was a success. We want to thank y’all for the coverage and all the visitors who attended.”

The festival kicked off with Family Night on Wednesday, May 9. Official “opening ceremonies” were held on Friday this year with events and musical entertainment continued late into the night on Saturday.

From the frog racing/jumping contest to the annual Lions Club Frog Derby, frogs were the “catch” of the day.

And don’t forget the food. Fried frog legs were the taste of the day, along with traditional candied apples and cotton candy for the little ones.

The aroma of home-cooked recipes were noted during the cooking contest, in addition to the frog leg eating contest when the tasty delicacy was enjoyed.

“I think everyone enjoyed the weekend,” Lavergne continued.

“It has taken us a while to get to this point,” noted Lavergne. “The festival has come a long way with many committee members and volunteers helping in so many aspects of the festival. It takes a good group of people for the festival to be successful, and that’s what we have.”