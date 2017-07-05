City of Rayne advises of iron levels in water

Equipment failure at the city Water Treatment Plant has prompted officials to notify utility users of elevated iron content in their tap water.

According to the city Water Department, this could last “for at least the next several days.”

According to a statement issued Monday afternoon, one of the treatment process phases which involves iron removal has experienced an equipment failure, and it may take several days to have the necessary replacement parts custom-fabricated, shipped to Rayne, installed, and operable.

The water superintendent has notified the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals of the situation, and it has been determined that the health and safety of the public has not been and is not compromised by this condition, according to the statement.

Customers may see some tinting of their tap water, similar to well water, but shouldn’t be afraid of using the water. Normal disinfection (chlorination) is still being applied in the treatment process.

The Environmental Protection Agency considers iron in well water as a secondary contaminant, which means it does not have a direct impact on health.

Although it won’t harm your health, consumers are urged to be cautions with property and food.

High iron content is water can take its toll on laundry, dishes and water receptacles, such as sinks and tubs, causing red, yellow or brown stains that are difficult — if not impossible — to remove.

Iron in water also can affect both beverages and food.

It causes the water to taste harshly, metallically offensive and the taste carries into coffee, tea and other beverages made with water.

Food, especially vegetables, cooked in water containing iron turns unappetizingly dark and absorbs the taste of the water.

Rayne Water Department officials apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to utility users.

There should be no need for anyone to notify the City of Rayne dispatcher or DHH, as operators are working round the clock to bring the treatment process back to normal.