City of Rayne awarded State Cleanest City Award

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 10:18am Lisa Soileaux
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

STATE CLEANEST CITY PLAQUE PRESENTED: During ceremonies held Monday, June 5, at City Hall, the city of Rayne was officially awarded the 2017 State Cleanest City Contest plaque for Category F from judging held throughout the state by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation. Among those on hand for the presentation were, from left, Garden Club president-elect Fran Bihm, Police Chief Carroll Stelly, immediate past LGCF president Jeanette Gatzman, Street Superintendent Robert “Foot” Senegal, Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, LGCF State Cleanest City Contest Chairman Jean Gilstrap, Garden Club Cleanest City Chairman Lisa Soileaux, and Garden Club members Desiree Casey and Dianne Sonnier. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)

