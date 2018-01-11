Council hears Mardi Gras plans, enter contest

Plans for the third annual Rayne Mardi Gras Parade were discussed during Monday night’s meeting of the Rayne City Council, one of many items noted on the agenda.

Council members also voted to again this year participate in the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s Cleanest City Contest.

Fran Bihm, executive director of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, told the council this year’s parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 10, and will follow the Frog Festival Parade route.

“We’re going to line up along American Legion Drive and travel north along main street to the Frog Festival grounds,” Bihm said.

A number of “post-parade” activities are also being planned, according to Bihm.

“There’s going to be a chicken-and-sausage gumbo cook-off again. We’ll have barbecued hamburgers and plenty of refreshments for sale. There will be activities for the children and a live band for music and dancing,” she said.

Bihm urged local businesses to participate and sponsor a float in the parade. Entry fee for any type of unit is $25.

“We want this to be a unifying event for the city,” Bihm stressed.

Parade line-up will begin at 2 p.m. on American Legion Drive. The parade will begin at 3 p.m., travel along North Adams Avenue and The Boulevard, turn left on Oak Street and end at the Frog Festival Pavilion where post-parade entertainment is slated from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Parade entry packets are available at the Rayne Chamber Office at 107 W. Oak St. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Feb. 8.

In other business during the meeting, Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux presented a check to Chairperson Lisa Soileaux of the Rayne Garden Club to cover entry fees for the 2018 Cleanest City competition. Soileaux, along with Rayne Garden Club President Fran Bihm accepted the check, explaining the district judging for the contest is tentatively set for late March/early April.

The council also unanimously voted to re-appoint Anthony Emmons as a member of the Fire District #9 of Acadia Parish for a two-year term effective Jan. 2018.

Approved by the Council was the request by Krewe De Nu Beginnings to have a Mardi Gras Parade/Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 13, as presented by Ryan Breaux and Ludy Bellard. The traditional-style parade will be held, followed by a Mardi Gras celebration at the Frog Festiva Pavilion.

Due to an update in the city’s contract for the building rentals, members of the Krewe de Joie de Vie Ball requested and was approved to have an additional hour for their Mardi Gras Ball slated Jan. 20.

Under new business, the City of Rayne monthly financial update was presented by City Clerk Annette Cutrera, followed by a short introduction of Joshua S. Guillory, candidate for the Third District Congressional Seat.

The Council also approved the appointment of Lee Seilhan as the new chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission for a one-year term endng December 2018.

Concerning the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Council approved a variance request by Dan Schnaars to improve and utilize city property for parking for the new Luxe A’vie Salon located at 211 Clegg Street.

Council members also approved the request by Blu Krystal M.C.’s 11th Annual Mardi Gras Biker Ball to be held Feb. 17 at the Rayne Civic Center.

Sheilah Broussard, manager of Frog City Travel Plaza and Casino, addressed the Council with concerns of after hours activities and unwanted events which occur at her establishment after 2 a.m. following events held at city rental properties. Broussard was heard and the Council assured her improvements will be noted with the new rental contract by the City.

Concerning ordinances, the Council adopted ordinances 2003 (utilities revenue bonds general bond ordinance) and 2004 (1st supplemental bond ordinance), each in association with the loan for the Barbara Street pump station and only sewer projects.

As noted by Jason Akers, the bond is a drawn down loan with funds used as needed for sewer projects expected to begin by late February or early March.

Ordinance #2005 was also adopted by the Council which amended the city’s budget of revenues and expenditures.

Tim Mader presented the engineer’s report, limited to one item concerning a resolution approving the plans and specifications with the autorization to advertise for bids to be received for the Barbara Street pump station improvements. The request was approved with a unanimous vote.

Mayor Robichaux also reminded all in attendance to attend the Martin Luther King program and activities slated Monday, Jan. 15.