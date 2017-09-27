Early voting begins Saturday

CROWLEY - Early voting for the Oct. 14 Open Primary Election will be Saturday, Sept. 30, and Monday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Registrar of Voters’ office in Crowley, according to Billie J. Meyer, Registrar.

Office hours will be from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

Rayne voters will be asked to help choose the next state Treasurer to fill the unexpired term of John Kennedy, recently elected to the U.S. Senate.

Candidates include Republicans Angelle Davis, Terry Hughes, Neil Riser and John Schroder; Democrat Derrick Edwards; and Libertarian Joseph D. Little.

Local voters also will have a hand in deciding the fate of three proposed Constitutional Amendments that ask:

• Do you support an amendment to exempt from property taxes materials and other property delivered to a construction site to be made part of a building or other construction?

• Do you support ... an exemption from ad valorem property tax for the total assessed value of the homestead of an unmarried surviving spouse of a person who died while performing their duties as an emergency medical responder, technician, paramedic, volunteer firefighter, or a law enforcement or fire protection officer?

• Do you support ... dedicating any new tax levied on gasoline, diesel, and special fuels into the Construction Subfund, which solely shall be used for project delivery, construction, and maintenance of transportation and capital transit infrastructure projects and not for funding for the payment of employee wages and related benefits or employee retirement benefits?

Proper identification is required during early voting. Voters are urged to bring a current Louisiana driver’s license or Identification Cart and you voter identification card.