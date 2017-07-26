Events Aug. 11 mark anniversary of death of Charlene Richard

Wed, 07/26/2017 - 9:43am Lisa Soileaux
Wednesday, July 26, 2017

RICHARD - The annual Mass of Petition, this year marking the 58th anniversary of the death of Charlene Marie Richard, will be offered on Friday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.
The Mass will be celebrated by the Most Reverend J. Douglas Deshotel, Bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard.
This year’s celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the praying of the Rosary. Immediately following the Mass will be a reception in the church hall.
The annual celebration is sponsored by The Friends of Charlene Richard.
For more information, contact The Friends of Charlene Richard at P.O. Box 91623, Lafayette 70509.

