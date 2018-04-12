Frog Festival nears, musical line-up scheduled

In one month, country music recording artist Doug Stone will headline the musical entertainment at the 46th annual Rayne Frog Festival May 9-12.

Jeremy Lavergne, festival chairman, announced the line-up during a recent Chamber of Commerce board of directors meeting.

“All the contracts have been signed and the line-up is set,” Lavergne said, adding that Saturday’s schedule will see an expanded list of musical attractions, beginning just after noon and continuing non-stop until midnight.

Stone, who has charted 22 singles on Hot Country Songs, with his greatest chart success coming between 1990 and 1995, will perform from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The popular New Orleans-based tribute/show band The Chee-Weez will follow Stone to close out the festival entertainment at 1 a.m.

Musical entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, with local talent Temporary Fix followed by Ronnie Matthews and Throwdown from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The Frog Festival Jitter Bug Dance Contest will be held during Matthews’ performance

Louisiana Red will take the stage at 6 p.m., following the official opening ceremonies on Friday, May 11, with Country Roundup providing entertainment from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns will shut down the festival’s Friday activities with a performance from 10 p.m. until midnight

On Saturday, May 12, music from the main stage will kick off at 12:30 p.m. with Colby Latiolais and Ambush. The Festival Waltz Contest will be held during Latiolais’ performance.

Leroy Thomas, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., will precede Johnny Allen and Travis Matte from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Gyth Rigdon of DeRidder will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with Stone taking the stage at 9:30 p.m.

The Chee-Weez will perform from 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. to close down the 46th annual festival.