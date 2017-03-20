Garbage collection trucks destroyed in fire at Progressive Waste plant

DUSON - Several Progressive Waste trucks caught fire at the plant early Saturday, according to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice.

No injuries were reported.

Judice said a firefighter smelled smoke around 6:45 a.m., which is how the fire was originally detected. He said it appears the fire went undetected for a while because of the fog.

The chief said the Duson Police and Fire Departments, along with Progressive Waste and the Lafayette Arson Team are looking into the cause. Judice said it initially appears to be electrical but they are not ruling anything out and records from surveillance cameras at the plant are under review.

A representative with Progressive Waste said the company was bringing in trucks from out of the area to replace the ones lost in the fire and trash pick up will remain the same for residents but may run slower than usual.