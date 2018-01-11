Grande Court Mardi Gras Ball slated this weekend in Rayne

Tickets are still available for the seventh annual Rayne Grande Court Mardi Gras Ball.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available through court members and also at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office at 107 W. Oak St. Tickets will not be sold at the door the night of the event.

The ball is sponsored by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture and will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in the Rayne Civic Center.

The center will be transformed into the gala theme “Emerald City … There’s No Place Like Home.” Doors will open at 6 p.m. and presentations at 7 p.m.

His Majesty King Brian Mouton and Her Majesty Queen Cynthia Oliver and their royal court — including Hanna Granger, Bobby Beller, Shane Trahan, Amanda Guilbeau, Ashley Derise, Ashley Russell, Crystal Underwood, Kevin Underwood, Ava Bourgeois, Addy Autin, Sidnee Soeseno, Kade Savoy, Michelle Veillon, Lisa Mooney, Gabrielle Hanks, and Tatum Comeaux — will be presented in regal and costumed attire for the Wizard of Oz theme. Also a very special appearance will made by Toto, Jamie Fonseca.

Refreshments will be sold. No ice chests are allowed. Music for the presentation and dancing will be provided by Dup’s DJ Services.

Formal/semi-formal attire is required. Gentleman may wear suits and a tie, and ladies may wear floor-length gowns or cocktail dresses. No jeans will be permitted.

For additional information you may call Michelle Autin, Ball Chairman, at 337-280-8014 or call the Rayne Chamber Office at 337-334-2332.