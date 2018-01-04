House fire is total loss on New Year's Day

RAYNE - The Rayne Fire Department is investigating a New Year’s Day residential fire on Holt Avenue.

According to Chief Allen Credeur, the house was “fully involved” by the time responders arrived Monday afternoon.

Early reports indicate a clothes dryer caused the blaze.

Rayne City Council member Cutrese Minix said the husband, wife and eight-year-old daughter lost everything in the fire, including the family’s cat.

A donation fund at Rayne State Bank has been set up for the homeowners, who have been identified at David and Bertha Meche.

Donations such as clothing are also needed.

Contact Councilwoman Minix for more information on what and where to donate items at (337) 384-3542.