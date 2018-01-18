Jared Monk and Cheryl Mueller
2018 Krewe de Joie de Vie king and queen

Krewe de Joie de Vie Mardi Gras Ball this weekend in Rayne

Thu, 01/18/2018 - 12:30pm Lisa Soileaux
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Thursday, January 18. 2018

The Krewe de Joie de Vie of Acadiana will hold its 2018 Mardi Gras Ball on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Rayne Civic Center.
“Welcome to the Jungle” will be the theme for the evening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., presentation at 8 p.m. and ball to follow.
Tickets for the fourth annual event are now on sale for $100 per couple -- formal attire only (long gowns and tuxedos). Must be 21 years of age to be in attendance. A ticket will admit Krewe members and member guests only.
The 2018 king and queen are King Louis IV Jared Monk and Queen Anna IV Cheryl Mueller.
Court members are Rusti Morel, Jade Leger, Dale Primeaux, Norellie Fontenot, April Leger, Cyndi Abshire and Phyllis Nickel.
For more information, contact Rusti Morel (rjanine467@aol.com) or any board member.
Board members are Tina DeRouen, Howard DeRouen, Paige Dupont, Nikki Link, Rusti Morel, Brenda Dudley, Angie Bourgeois, Renee Champagne, Gwen Foreman, Elmo Lasseigne, Becky Prejean, Crystal Hebert and Cheryl Mueller.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018