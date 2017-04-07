Mosquito contract on P.J. agenda

CROWLEY - The Acadia Parish Police Jury will consider a request for a four-year contract extension from Mosquito Control Contractors, Inc., when it meets in regular session Tuesday, April 11.

Glenn Stokes, owner of MCCI, told the Mosquito Control Committee Tuesday night that he would put two more trucks on the roads of Acadia Parish — bringing the total to 12 — and would increase surveillance operations in the parish if his contract is renewed for four years.

“I think we can amortize those costs over four years and it won’t cost the parish any more for our services,” he said.

Stokes pointed out that 12 spray trucks would give Acadia Parish more mosquito-fighting ability than is offered in Lafayette (10 trucks).

“Lafayette has a much larger population, but Acadia has more roads,” Stokes added.

His offer was forwarded to the full jury.

MCCI’s current contract with the parish expires on June 12.

Also Tuesday night, the jury’s Buildings and Grounds Committee discussed ongoing repairs to the County Agents / USDA building from the August flood.

Jury President David Savoy noted that the repairs are almost certainly going to cost in excess of $100,000 before completion, but he also pointed out that the “this is a million-dollar building — probably more.”

E.L. Habetz Builders is the general contractor for the work and much discussion of late has focused on sealing the exterior bricks and “moving water away from the building.”

The jury’s Legislative Committee will recommend that the full jury consider reinstating the parish Wrecker and Towing Committee, which has been dormant since the late 1990s.