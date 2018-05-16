Post 77 plans annual Memorial Day program, guests invited

RAYNE - During the May meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, held Tuesday evening at the local Legion Home, Commander David Simon reminded members of a number of upcoming special events.

Post 77 will host the 2017 annual Memorial Day program on Sunday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m. Special guests will include family members of veterans who have passed away during the past year, in addition to Gold Star family members. A guest speaker is also included on the morning’s agenda, in addition to the local Woodmen of the World chapter providing refreshments was announced by Chairman Ray Olinger. The general public is urged to attend.

During Tuesday’s meeting, it was voted upon to re-elect the sitting slate of officers to another term, with the exception of 2nd Vice to be held by Robley Moroux. The new slate of officers will be installed during the July meeting scheduled on July 10, one week later than usual due to the July 4th holiday.

Also to be include during the evening will be the installation of the new Auxiliary officers of Unit 77 and officers for the newly re-organized Sons of the Legion. The joint event will be hosted by the Auxiliares with start time slated for 7 p.m. at the local Legion Home.

Also to be included during the Installation Banquet is the awarding of the Law Enforcement Officer and membership awards.

The memorial report included the death of long-time legionnaire John Sidney Arceneaux.

The sick call list was given including Robert Comeaux.

Discussion was heard of the annual Boys State Program slated June 24-30 on the campus of Northwestern State University.

Commander Simon also announced on Wednesday, June 13, Post 77 will host the 2018 Boys and Girls State District Orientation slated prior to the summer event.

Discussion was held of the recently held annual spring fundraiser, a sausage poboy dinner sale held Sunday, April 8, at the Legion Home. Proceeds will help build up needed funds for events sponsored by Post 77 throughout the year. Special thanks were extended to all who assisted with the program and to all who made purchases or donations.

Commander Simon reported of the recent weekend musical entertainment held at the Legion Home, in addition to a number of events planned in the coming weeks.

He also gave a reminder for awards to be presented by Post 77 for end of the school year awards programs to be held at local and area schools. Legionnaires will make award presentations at four local schools.

Legion school awards were ordered and a complete list of Post 77 legionnaires who will make presentations during the end of the school year award programs.

Following the maintenance report including projects and repairs recently completed at the Legion Home, Commander Simon discussed the upcoming 7th District Convention scheduled June 7-10 in Alexandria.

Michael Pastor reminded everyone of the annual Frog Festival Blood Drive and asked everyone to make a much-needed blood donation.

Ray Olinger gave the membership report of 184 locally in addition to on-line dues that he has not received as of date.

Commander Simon reminded anyone who would like to make a take-out order purchase at the Legion’s kitchen by the Auxiliary can do so by calling the Legion Home at 334-4774.

With no further business to come before the Post, the meeting was concluded and meal was served by the Legion cooks.