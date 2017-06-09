Prostitution charge filed in massage parlor arrest

Fri, 06/09/2017 - 11:54am Lisa Soileaux
Friday, June 9, 2017

Prostitution charges have been filed in an arrest at a local massage parlor.
Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said officers executed a search warrant at Asian Spa Massage Parlor at 1405 The Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
The action followed a week-long investigation for prostitution related offenses, according to Stelly.
Officers arrested Zhou Xinfeng, 64, a permanent resident from the People’s Republic of China. Xinfeng was charged with prostitution by massage.
Stelly said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

