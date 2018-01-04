Public invited for annual MLK Day program, events in Rayne

RAYNE - The public is invited to attend and participate in the 17th annual citywide MLK Program in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s celebration will be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Every year during the month of January, the city of Rayne celebrates the life of the civil rights movement leader by recognizing education, positive achievements and the legacy of Dr. King.

Theme for the 2018 program is “Remaining Awake Through the Great Dream” #rayneraisethebar.

The day will begin at The Depot Square at 8:30 a.m. with a short program; afterwhich, participants will march to the Rayne Civic Center where the main program will begin at 11 a.m.

The march is a remembrance of the past which has given strenth and hope for the future.

This year’s guest speaker for the program is Jarvis Forman.

A wellness program will again be available at the Civic Center at 9:15 a.m. and entertainment will be provided by local youth, schools, churches and organizations. Lunch will be served following the program.

In the event of inclement weather, all activities will be held at the Civic Center.

With recent problems regarding cultural differences among people throughout the United States and globally, this local event will help to enhance the message of unity for all.

Any questions can be addressed to a MLK facilitators, Hilda Wiltz @ 337-224-5741; Bethalun Bernard @ 337-962-0968 or Laura Levy@8 832-443-3880.