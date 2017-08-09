Rayne man sentenced for sexually explicit recordings of juvenile

A Rayne man has been sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison for taking video and photographs of a juvenile girl, sending them to his laptop.

Raylin Richard, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote on one count of transportation of child pornography using any means or facility in interstate commerce.

The court also sentenced him to 15 years of supervised release, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

He has also been fined $20,000 and has been required to register as a sex offender.

According to the March 7 guilty plea, the mother of a juvenile found sexually explicit videos and images of her daughter on Richard’s cell phone on May 16, 2015.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies took possession of the phone and found that Richard had taken the video and images while he lived in Crowley. After further investigation, Richard’s MacBookAir was searched and the same videos and images were found there as well.

Officials say that Richard later admitted that he knowingly transported the video and images from his phone on April 2, 2015, to his computer.