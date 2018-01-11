Rayne MLK Day activities, program slated for Monday

The public is invited to attend and participate in the 17th annual citywide MLK Program in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s celebration will be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.

Every year during the month of January, the city of Rayne celebrates the life of the civil rights movement leader by recognizing education, positive achievements and the legacy of Dr. King.

Theme for the 2018 program is “Remaining Awake Through the Great Dream” #rayneraisethebar.

The day will begin at The Depot Square at 8:30 a.m. with a short program; afterwhich, participants will march to the Rayne Civic Center where the main program will begin at 11 a.m.

This year’s guest speaker is Jarvis Forman. For the past three and one-half years, Forman has served as a Probation and Parole Officer for the State of Louisiana, Office of Juvenile Justice.

Forman is a 2013 graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Southern University and A& M College. He is also a graduate of the 109th Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Academy as of November of 2014 and holds the title of Instructor for juvenile law.

In addition, Forman has completed the 2017 Wildlife and Fisheries cadet training academy in Woodworth.

Forman is well spoken in juvenile justice and lead the 2016 Juvenile Crime Prevention Program held in Deridder. He received an exceptional rating for his performance in the 2016-2017 cycle where he created “Juvenile Justice” forum that has been implemented in several Lake Charles area group homes.

Forman is the son of Willis and Sherryl Forman of Huntsville, Alabama (formerly of Rayne).

A wellness program will again be available at the Civic Center at 9:15 a.m. and entertainment will be provided by local youth, schools, churches and organizations. Lunch will be served following the program.

In the event of inclement weather, all activities will be held at the Civic Center.

Every January, the MLK Committee works with the City of Rayne to celebrate this special occasion with the community to recognize education, positive achievements, and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With recent problems regarding cultural differences among people throughout the United States and globally, this local event will help to enhance the message of unity.

Any questions can be addressed to a MLK facilitators, Hilda Wiltz @ 337-224-5741; Bethalun Bernard @ 337-962-0968 or Laura Levy@8 832-443-3880.