Teen killed in crash in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A Carencro teen was killed in a car crash Thursday night (July 21) in St. Landry Parish.

Louisiana State Police investigators said Jaydlon Mouton, 17, sustained fatal injuries in the two-vehicle crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Investigators determined a 17-year-old from Opelousas was operating a Ford truck on Jessie Richard Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with La. Hwy. 356, according to Master Trooper Brooks Davis, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

At the same time, a Chevrolet driven by another 17-year-old was traveling eastbound on La. 356. As the truck entered the intersection, it was struck on its passenger side by the Chevrolet, said David.

After impact, the Ford overturned and came to rest off of the roadway. The Chevrolet traveled off the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

Mouton, a passenger in the Ford, was not wearing a seat belt, according to David.

The driver of the truck and two other juvenile passengers in the Ford were wearing seat belts and suffered minor to moderate injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet was wearing a seat belt and did not sustain any injuries, added David.

Impairment is not suspected; however, a routine toxicology sample was taken from the driver of the truck and the results are pending. The driver of the Chevrolet voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test and was not impaired, stated David.