Private memorial services for “Coach” Leto D. Comeaux, 85, of Egan will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Broussard officiating.

Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

“Coach” died peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 6:31 p.m.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wonderful wife, Patricia Leger Comeaux of Crowley; daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie Comeaux Myers and husband Bryon and Donna Comeaux David and husband Farrell; step-daughters, Janine Pousson Herrington, Kayla LeDoux and Karen LeDoux Aughe; grandchildren, Laura Palmer, Allison Sonnier, Anna David and Adrienne David; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Carson Sonnier and Ethan Palmer.

The family will honor “Coach’s” memory with a public service that will be announced at a later date.

