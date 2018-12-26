“Papa Don” Donald Louis LeDoux

Donald was born in Opelousas on Jan. 11, 1932, to Percy LeDoux and Blanc Hidalgo LeDoux. He was called from this earthly life by his Heavenly Father on Dec. 25, 2018.

Donald worked in the insurance industry, he taught insurance classes and C.E. classes for insurance as well.

Donald served our country honorably in the Air Force and was a commander at the American Legion Post 403 of Lake Arthur.

He loved to train horses, doing leather crafts, the Air Force Museum in Dayton Ohio, and collecting guns. Most of all Donald loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Donald is survived by his four sons, Donald L. LeDoux Jr. of Lake Arthur, John David LeDoux of Ebenezer, Bishop LeDoux of Many, Jose LeDoux of Many; his daughter, Tammy LeDoux Nolan (Kenneth) of Lake Arthur; his brother, Sonny LeDoux of Bridge City, Texas; his nine grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Blanc LeDoux.

Memorial services for Donald Louis LeDoux, 86, of Lake Arthur, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29, at 4 p.m. with Reverend Len Whitaker officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Saturday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. until the time of his service at 4 p.m.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home, 511 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings, (337) 824-4420.