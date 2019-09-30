Aaron Colby Francois

Monday, September 30, 2019

RAYNE - Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Community Gardens Cemetery in Rayne, for Aaron Colby Francois, who died Friday, Sept. 20, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.
Survivors include his mother, Errin Charles; father, Colby Francois; sister, Malaysia Francois; paternal grandmother, Chanelle Francois; maternal grandfather, Marvis Cole; maternal great-grandfather, Melvin Cole; maternal great-grandmother, Yvonne Edwards and spouse Keith; maternal great-grandmother, Jeanette Charles; paternal great-grandmother, Hilda Baptiste; cousins, Jasmynn and Bailey; aunts, Evette Cole, Aerial Benoit and Chelsea Francois; uncles, Edward Charles and Edrian Charles; and numerous great-aunts and great-uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sharell Charles, and paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Francois.
Memorial contribution can be made in Aaron Colby Francois’s name to Maddie’s Footprints, P.O. Box 404, Youngsville, LA 70592, 337-534-4209.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, 334-3141.

