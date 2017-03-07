Adam Andrew Sr.

Adam Andrew Sr.

Tue, 03/07/2017
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 8, at 1 p,m, at Cunningham C.M.E. Church in Rayne for Adam Andrew Sr., 91, who died Wednesday March 1, 2017.
Interment was in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice.
Rev. Louis P. Currie, pastor of Cunningham C.M.E. Church, conducted the funeral services.
Survivors include his wife, Ophelia Winters Andrew of Rayne; two daughters, Faye Andrew Eke of Houston, Texas, and Brenda Andrew LeBouef of Lake Charles; two sons, Jacky Ray Andrew of Rayne and Willie Kent Andrew of Baytown, Texas; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Annie May Andrew of Maurice.
He was preceded in death by father, Willie Andrew; and mother, Julia Guillory Andrew.
The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday March 7, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and at Cunningham C.M.E. Church on Wednesday March 8, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.

