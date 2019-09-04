Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. at Estherwood Memorial Cemetery for Ala Frances Miller, 69, who died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by her son and brother at her home in Chino Valley, Arizona.

Rev. Larry Evans, pastor of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m..

Mrs. Miller spent much time with her church, working at the Food Bank in Chino Valley and sitting with church members who needed her assistance. She was also involved in local animal rescue efforts and enjoying her time outside in her garden.

Mrs. Miller is survived by one son, Rodney Miller and wife Jennifer of Mesa, Arizona; two grandchildren, Noah Miller and Cameron Miller, both of Mesa, Arizona; two sisters, Patricia Picard of New Iberia and Darlene Lancon of New Iberia; and one brother, Douglas Magee of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney J. Miller Sr.; her parents, William and Helen Bodin Magee; and one sister, Sylvia delaHoussaye.

