Funeral Services will be held at 11a.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota for Albert Fritz “Al” Leckelt Jr., 69, who passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 in Jennings surrounded by his loving family.

Pastor Josh Belt of Our Savior’s Church of Jennings will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Maxie Cemetery.

Mr. Leckelt is survived by his wife Sharon Kay Leckelt of Anacoco; two daughters, Carra Renee Bellard and her husband Joel of Jennings, and Carrie Joy Ardoin of Houma; two sons, Quentin Chance Leckelt and his wife Lisa Menuet of Grand Coteau, and Cody Leckelt and his wife Carrie of Iota; one step daughter, Amy Shackelford and her husband Jamie of Leesville; two step-sons Keith Strickland and his wife Angie of Sulphur and Michael Sanders of Hornbeck; one sister Sharon Rastley of Iota; one brother Michael Leckelt and his wife Tatika of Silsbee, Texas; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Fritz Leckelt Sr. and Lillian R. Henry Leckelt; and one granddaughter, Katelyn Ardoin.

Condolences may be sent to the family by wwwgeesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Iota.