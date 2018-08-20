RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at a 1:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Aldon James Venable, 80, who died Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his daughter, Melinda Venable Robinson of Rayne, sister, Audrey Venable Jones and spouse Tom of Patterson, brother, Gilbert Venable, Jr. and spouse Susan of Rayne, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Gilbert Venable, Sr. and Rosa Trahan Venable.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, August 20, 2018 at 12:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Monday August 20, 2018 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Mr. Aldon Venable's family would like to give Special Thanks to Dr. D. Thomas Curtis, Dr. Paul B. Stringfellow, and Dr. Maxie Trahan for all the care they gave to him.

