SULPHUR - Alex Carr Foreman, 18, passed away on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

A graduate of Sulphur High School, Alex was the owner of Alex’s Lawn Care and was the manager of SC3 Spokes and Sprockets bike shop.

He loved four wheelers, wave runners, snow skiing, swimming, kayaking and all things outdoors. His hobbies included air soft games and playing his play station.

Alex was a fan of fire trucks and was pursuing becoming a volunteer firefighter in Carlyss. His friends, family and his dog, Jake were his loves. Alex enjoyed helping out at Hope Christian School and was a member of Maplewood First Baptist Church.

Alex is survived by his parents, Damon and Linda Garrison Foreman of Carlyss; his brother, Derek Foreman and wife Kasey of Sulphur; his maternal grandparents, John and Barbara Garrison; his dogs, Jake, Molly, Kissy and Daisy; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dave and Helen Foreman (formerly of Rayne), and one nephew, Leo Brooks Foreman.

Services for Alex were held Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. at Maplewood First Baptist Church with Pastor Jeremy Blocker officiating.

Burial was at Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

The family received friends on Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 4-8 p.m. at Maplewood First Baptist Church, and resumed on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Alex Foreman Hope Christian School Scholarship at 2308 Evangeline Oak Drive, Sulphur, LA 70665. Contact Maplewood First Baptist at 625-5899.