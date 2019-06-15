RAYNE - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Alice C. Roche, 79, who passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 5:36 A.M. at The Ellington in Rayne.

Deacon Dennis LaCroix, from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. until time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 1:30 P.M. on Saturday in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Survivors include Daughter, Dawn and husband, Eric Clostio of Abbeville; son, William Roche and Valarie Bourgeois of Crowley; daughter, Danielle and husband, Zohaib YaQoob of Lake Charles; one sister, Shirley LeBlanc of Rayne; ten grandchildren, Tiffany, Doies III, Joseph, Brandon, Laney, John Eric, Little Billy, Tabitha, Zachary and Tyler; nine great-grandchildren.

Ms. Roche was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Roche; her parents, Early and Eva B. Cormier; two brothers, Earlis and wife, Marjorie Cormier, Norris Cormier.

