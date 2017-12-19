Alice Rose Fushing Radelat

Alice Rose died on Dec. 8, 2017, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, after a long battle with leukemia.

She was born in Natchez, Mississippi, on July 30, 1930, the third of five children of Hiram Rushing and Clementine Lofton Rushing, both of Lincoln County, Mississippi, and now deceased. She was raised in Natchez and graduated from Natchez High School.

She was married in New Orleans in 1956 to Robert Radelat, the second son of Elsa Maspero Radelat, whose parents were Corinne Delvaille and Lombard Maspero, and Paul Radelat Jr., whose parents were Pauline Bernard Radelat and Paul Radelat, all of New Orleans and now deceased, and was blessed with three fine, healthy, happy children.

She settled with her family in Baton Rouge 1969. She was preceded in death by her parents; by her brother Carlton Rushing of Winnsboro, Texas; by her sister Marjorie Baroni of Natchez, Mississippi; and by her sister Joanne Jordan of Houston, Texas.

She is survived by her beloved husband Robert; by her son, James of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; by her daughter Judy and husband Steve Linscombe of Mountain Home, Texas, and their children Chas, Ryan and Darian; by her daughter Jenny and husband Rob Murphy of Germantown, Tennessee, and their children Matthew, Ben, and Anna; by her sister Jeanette Bibbens of Fuquay-Varina, Noerth Carolina; and by her brother-in-law Dr. Paul Radelat of Houston, Texas.

Private funeral services and interment of her earthly remains were performed Dec. 11, 2017, at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge.

Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, 225-925-5331, was in charge of the arrangements.