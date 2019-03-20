CROWLEY - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Crowley, for Aline Robichaux Terro, 73, who died Monday, March 18, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

She was a graduate of St. Michael High School, was employed with Walmart in Crowley for 30 years and volunteered at Southwind Nursing Home in the beauty shop. She was always known for her bright smile.

Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata.

Aline is survived by four sisters, Denise Arlene Robichaux of Lafayette, Phyllis Robichaux Leonards of Crowley, Margie Robichaux Schultz of Crowley and Jackie Wilma Robichaux Benedik of Lafayette; one brother, Gerald Robichaux of Lafayette; her godchildren, Angela Leonards, Debbie S. Hensgens and Michael Robichaux; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Terro; and her parents, Wilbert and Helen Bollich Robichaux.

Readers for the Mass of Christian Burial will be Denise Leonards and Nancy Loewer with gift bearers being Elizabeth Dumesnil and Debbie S. Hensgens.

Pallbearers will be Donald Leonards, James Leonards, Michael Robichaux, Patrick Schultz, Scott Schultz and John Schultz.

