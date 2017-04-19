Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mrs. Alisa Gallow, 59, who passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017, in New Orleans. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Father Michael Polson of St. Michael’s Catholic Church will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Gallow leaves to cherish: her husband, Mark Gallow; seven brothers, Tracey Trahan, Ronald Trahan, Bryan Robinson, Johnny Robinson, David Hollier, Steven Hollier and Byron Davis (James Etta); eight sisters, Acquanetta Trahan, Dru Trahan, Paulette Cook, Frezla Hollier, Ursula Hollier, Sandra Bellard (Daniel), Sammie Ceasar (Ricky) and Olivia Monroe (Gus); one Godson, Rondell Ledet; four Goddaughters, Quintessa Hollier, Kayla Poullard, N’yre Hollier and Brandalyn Trahan; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Gallow was preceded in death by: her parents, Esther Lee Hollier Trahan and June Davis Sr.; her sister, Linda Trahan; her nephew, Phelton Joseph Blakes; and her brother, June Davis Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at noon.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.