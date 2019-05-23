RAYNE - Funeral services for Alton James Campbell, Jr., age 36, of Rayne will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Deacon Denis LaCroix will officiate the services. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until service time in the funeral home.

Alton passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in his parents' Rayne residence.

Survivors include his parents, Alton James Campbell, Sr. and Lisa Ann Gary Campbell of Rayne; brother, Dwight Campbell of Rayne;step-brothers, Ray Abshire of Lafayette, and Murphy Abshire of Rayne; nephews, Hayden Jules Campbell of Rayne, and Karson Bourque of Rayne; niece, Avery Rose Campbell of Rayne; grandmother, Rita Lavergne; and step-grandmother, Mary Gary.

Preceding Alton in death were his grandfathers, Alicide Polite Gary and Morris Campbell; and grandmother, Inez Campbell

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.