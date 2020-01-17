Memorial services will be held at a later date for Angelle Guidry Summerlin, 54, who passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in her home in Cecelia, after a long-fought battle with cancer.

She is survived by her mother, Joan H. Guidry of Crowley; one brother, C.J. Guidry III of Crowley; two sisters, Carol Guidry Longenbaugh and husband Lawrence of Sulphur, and Mechelle Marie Guidry of Cecelia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Angelle is preceded in death by her father, Clifton J. Guidry Jr.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who provided excellent care throughout the last few weeks of Angelle’s life.

