Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Anita Cart Reed, 79, who died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Crowley.

Deacon Steven VanCleve, of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia, officiated for the services.

Visitation was held Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. A rosary was recited at 2 p.m.

Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Anita enjoyed playing and spectating in all sports. She was a volunteer coach for many years at Redemptorist Catholic and the Crowley Recreation League. She never missed a game or sporting event in which her children or grandchildren participated. Anita loved LSU sports, especially football, often spending all day in her LSU game day shirt! In her later years she enjoyed playing cards with friends and trips to the casino.

Mrs. Reed is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lee Jude Reed of Crowley; two daughters, Robyn Drago and husband Darron, and Edie Adams, both of Houston, Texas; one son, Lee Jesse Reed and wife Leigh of Zachary; and six grandchildren, Jennifer Drago, Victor Drago, Caroline Adams, Madelyn Rose, Lee Jude Reed II, and Maria Reed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ewell and Edith Miller Cart; one sister, Elaine Cart Bellon; two brothers, Hugh Cart and Hillary Cart.

The family would like thank Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center employees, Hospice Compassus, Dr Aertker, Connie and Steve VanCleve, and Gail Tautkus for their care and guidance throughout these past few months. The family would also like to thank her friends and extended family, especially her wonderful neighbors of Atwood Acres.

