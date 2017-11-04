A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Anna Belle Savoy Matte, 82, who died Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at 11:28 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Matte is survived by three daughters, Sandra M. Nelson of Crowley, Pracilla M. Gall and her husband Bavo of Lafayette, Missy M. Habetz and her husband Jason of Crowley; one son, Marty Matte and his wife Patsy of Lawtell; fifteen grandchildren, Nicole M. Hollier, Tiffany Mire, Adrian Nelson, Shane Nelson, Cassie N. Jeans, Marty Matte II, Hali Matte, Hanna Matte, Laura G. Lognion, Lucas Gall, John Levy, Olivia Levy, Mackenzie Habetz, Zan Habetz and Chloe Habetz; fifteen great-grandchildren, Blaze, Maci, Kenley, Jacob, Jayden, Nicholas, Cameron, Katelyn, Marty, Allison, Gabriel, Valorie, Adalyn, Paisley and Annabella; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Matte; one daughter, Joanna Matte; her parents, Joseph and Azena Dupleichin Savoy; daughter-in-law, Rayshel B. Matte; her in-laws, Zena Matte, Sr. and Zola Daigle Matte.

Pallbearers will be Zan Habetz, Bert Simon, Lucas Simon, Todd Meaux, Billy Beasley and Lucas Gall.

The family wishes to thank, Brighten Bridge Hospice, Tammy and Torie for the special care and compassion shown to our mom. Brighten Hospice nurse, Shelly Trahan for always going above and beyond. Special thanks to Marie Broussard for her friendship, love and compassion this past year.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.