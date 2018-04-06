Anna Elizabeth “Betty” Milliken Davis passed away peacefully on April 3, 2018. She was the daughter of Anna Louise Samson and Frank Marion Milliken and born in Crowley on July 10, 1930.

Betty was a kind and gentle soul whose life was filled with both joy and heartbreak on the scale of near epic proportions. Through all of it, she remained steadfastly optimistic and spiritually devoted. She endured the tragic loss of her mother at the tender age of 12.

Betty, and her brothers, Donald Hugh Milliken and Frank “Sonny Boy” Martin Milliken, were raised by their maternal grandparents, Clement J. “Pape” and Anna Martin “Mame” Samson in Crowley.

She met her life partner of 57 years, Joseph Buford Davis Jr. in 1955. They had two sons, Joseph Buford “Joe” Davis III and Robert Brian Davis, both of whom they lost under untimely circumstances.

A deeply spiritual person, Betty was Catholic by baptism and worshiped as an Episcopalian, Buford life faith. Deep down she loved God, the Virgin Mary and Mother Theresa.

Betty and Buford spent the last years of their lives as residents of the Fairhaven Senior Living Community in Sykesville, Maryland, until Buford’s death in 2013. Betty’s life journey continued on at Copper Ridge Memory Care Center at Fairhaven.

She was lovingly cared for by all of the staff and shared the company of all the other residents there through the remainder of her life.

She was pre-deceased by her brothers.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Faye Milliken and Willie Milliken; and many loving nieces and nephews and their children.

There will be a graveside service celebrated by the Reverend David Stenner at All Saints Episcopal Cemetery in Reisterstown, Maryland, after a procession from the Eckhardt Funeral Home on April 17 at 2 p.m.

The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Betty in her final years but specifically all the staff in The Eastern Shore at Copper Ridge and especially, Yvette, the staff of Gilchrest Hospice and Dr. Tariq Mahmood.