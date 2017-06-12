Mass of Christian burial for Anna Joyce Benoit, 79, of Morse will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse, LA on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 10 a.m. with Father Clint Trahan officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass. Anna will be laid to rest in LeBlanc Cemetery. Carrying Anna to her final resting place will be Kyle Benoit, Caleb Lougon, Casey Bertrand, Heath Abshire, Bryan Benoit, Bryce Benoit, and Blayden Thibodeaux.

Anna was born in Midland on July 13, 1937 to Marc Penn and Mamie Comeaux Penn. She was called to her Heavenly Father on June 9, 2017. Anna was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She loved French Music, watching TV, cooking, doing search word puzzles, embroidering, and working in her flower gardening. Anna was a kind and loving person she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Anna is survived by her two sons, Roger Benoit of Morse, Otis Benoit, Jr. (Alishia Hope Whittington) of Crowley; her four daughters, Becky Cormier (Jeffery) of Mermentau, Anna Benoit Hebert of Klondike, Priscilla Babineaux (Alan) of Jennings, Patricia Lougon (Chris) of Gueydan; her brother, James Penn (Chris) of Midland; her sister, Admarie Broussard (Herbert) of Midland; her 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, as well as one more on the way.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Marc “Shug” and Mamie Penn; her beloved husband, Otis Joseph Benoit, Sr.; one sister, Grace Broussard; four brothers, Dorsey, Fred, Crawford, and Ray Allen Penn; her son-in-law, Freddie “Bobby” Hebert.

The family of Ms. Anna would like to send a special thank you to La. Hospice and Palliative Care, her special caregiver, Mary Hogan, and her good friend Margaret Breaux.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.2