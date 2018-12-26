Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, at Holy Temple Church in Crowley for Mrs. Anna Mae Minix-Hayes, 74, who passed away on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Crowley.

Interment will be in Maryland Chapel Cemetery in Branch.

Bishop Brian Minix will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Anna Mae Minix-Hayes was a graduate of Armstrong High School.

Mrs. Minix-Hayes leaves to cherish her memories her son, Edward Clyde Minix of Scott; her three daughters, Karen Comeaux (Ernest Jr.) and Rosalind Minix, both of Crowley, and Quinella Minix-Williams of Missouri City, Texas; one brother, Ray Minix (Lorraine) of Cheeks, Texas; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Minix-Hayes was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Hayes Jr.; her parents, Valrie and Wiona Coleman Minix; one brother, Joseph Lee Minix Sr.; one sister, Ella Mae Savoy; and one granddaughter, Ernestina Comeaux.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Holy Temple Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.