RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne LA for Annette Stutes Bruner, 62, who died Thursday May 17, 2018 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Clint Trahan, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include two sons, Joseph S. Bruner and wife Erin of Baton Rouge, Steven M. Bruner and companion Lauren Credeur of Crowley, two grandchildren, Jon Thomas Bruner, Joseph Ford Bruner of Baton Rouge, mother, Gladys Bourque Stutes of Rayne, two sisters, Ellen M. Stutes of Rayne, Shirley Stutes Cook and husband Dave of Baton Rouge, two brothers, Richard D. Stutes and companion Baine Ryder of Youngsville, Charles J. Stutes and wife Elizabeth of New Iberia, sister in law, Nancy Bush Stutes of Hammond, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Joseph "Joe" Wilbert Stutes, brother, Darrell John Stutes, Sr., nephew, Benjamin "Ben" Stutes.

Annette was the Director of Nursing at St. Agnes Health Care in Breaux Bridge, LA for 20 plus years..

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday May 18, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday May 19, 2018 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.