Annie Lee Simar “Sweetie” LeJeune

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Evangeline for Annie Lee “Sweetie” Simar LeJeune, 91, who died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her home in Evangeline.

Fr. Paul Lafleur will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. A rosary will be recited Monday at 7 p.m.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Iota.

Mrs. LeJeune is survived by one daughter, Sherril Clifton and husband Shelby of Eunice; two sisters, Rosa Hebert and husband Clifton and Delores Gary and husband Merlin, both of Evangeline; one brother, Shelton Latiolais of Evangeline; two granddaughters, Cherrae Smith of Livingston and Shantel Green and husband David of Walker; six great-grandchildren, Paige Smith, Brandi Smith, Don Paul Smith, Garrett Phipps, Cameron Phipps and Brooke Phipps; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alexis Smith.

She is preceded in death by her two husbands, Carlton Joseph Simar and Murry LeJeune; her parents, Joseph and Emetille LaCombe Latiolais; three sisters, Lillian Latiolais Wright, Livian Latiolais Gotte and Juanita Latiolais Hebert; and one brother, John Henry Latiolais.

Active pallbearers will be Don Paul Smith, David Wright, Ricky Gary, Wayne Simar, Colby Latiolais, and Bray Latiolais.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Youngblood, Troy Hebert, Chad Latiolais, and Robby Latiolais.

