Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Anthony Hebert, 87, who passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 7:52 A.M. at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

Pastor Berl Adams will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in LeBlanc Cemetery in Midland, La.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 6:30 in the evening in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Survivors include his wife of sixty five years, Gertrude D. Hebert of Lake Charles; one daughter, Darlene and husband, Mike Rollins of Lake Charles; three sons, Frank and wife, Mitzi Hebert of Iota, Stanley “Tony” and wife, Brenda Hebert of Lake Charles and Lennis and wife, Kim Hebert of Iota; one sister, Cecile Simar of Iota; one brother, Dudley Hebert of Basile; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hebert was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eugenia Hebert of Iota; two brothers and one sister.

Pall Bearers for the services will be Spencer Hebert, James Schadler, Scotty Schadler, Hunter Hebert, Dustin Hebert, Colby Hebert and Travis Hebert.

Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy. Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.