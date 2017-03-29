RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, for Anthony “June” Locksey, 70, who passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 4:00 a.m. at Encore Nursing Home in Crowley.

Fr. Richard Wagner, Pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, will officiate for the services. Burial will be in the Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, March 31, at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. in the Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include his lifelong friend and companion, Margaret Forman Plummer of Rayne; two sons, Anthony and wife Allegra Plummer of Rayne, and Dana and wife Shadonda Plummer of Crowley; seven brothers, Donald and wife Elizabeth Locksey of Palo Alto, CA, Warren Locksey of Houston, TX, Raymond and wife Margaret Lyons of Houston, TX, Ronald Lyons of Houston, TX, Marshall and wife Betty Lyons of Houston, TX, Danny Lyons of Houston, TX and Littleton Yokum of Rayne; five sisters, Barbara Guillory of Los Angeles, CA, Carolyn and husband John Citizen of Houston, TX, Sylvia Strauss of Modesto, CA, Priscilla and husband Joseph Davenport of Modesto, CA and Jennifer Lyons of Palo Alto, CA; four grandchildren, Shadonte’, Alanna, Dana’ and Andre’ Plummer; brothers and sisters–in-law, Sandra and husband Milton Wiggins, of Cincinnati, OH, Willis and wife Sheryl Forman, Huntsville, AL, Helena Forman, of Rayne, Ambrose Forman of Rayne and Yolanda and husband Curley Boutte of Rayne; one aunt, Lorena Cormier of Rayne; and his best friends, Harrison Figaro and Mike Carter, of Rayne, whom he loved as brothers.

Pallbearers for the service will be Chris Minix, Dana Plummer, Corey Minix, Tevin Anderson, Jaylen Boutte and Donnell Lyons. Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Harrison Figaro, Mike Carter, Keith Guillory, Aaron Lee, Anthony Guillory, Jr., Remus C. Young, Donald Ray Lyons, Jeremy Forman, Reggie Strauss, Jamel Porter, Jarvis Forman, Aaron Wiggins, David Wiggins, Warren Locksey and Marlo Forman.

Mr. Locksey was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine and Mary Locksey; one sister, Rebecca McIntyre; and one brother, Eldridge Lyons.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC- Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.