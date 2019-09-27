Antoinette Gray Hoof, 36, of Yorktown Virginia, formerly of King, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Antoinette was born Nov. 1, 1982, in Tucson, Arizona, to Wil and Billie Gray and was a 2001 graduate of West Stokes High School. After high school she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as an Aerospace Medical Technician and served for 15 years, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant.

While enlisted, Antoinette served at bases in Texas, Mississippi, Germany, and Virginia as well as deploying to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Antoinette was a best friend, a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, and a leader. Above all, she was a woman of God. Her love for God was contagious and she had a gift of showing that love to others. She would give her last possession away if it meant she was able to help others. Her personality was magnetic and everywhere she went people were drawn to her. She didn’t just talk the talk; she walked the walk. Antoinette brought sunshine to wherever she traveled and she will be truly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jonathan Hoof and daughters Abigail and Evelyn Hoof; her parents, Wil and Billie; and eight siblings, Phillip, Ruth, Daniel, Hope, Paul, Spring, JJ, and Hallie.

The family will receive friends and loved ones, Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Winston Salem First Assembly of God.

The funeral services will follow the visitation at noon with Rev. Andy Gray officiating. Military Honors will be rendered prior to burial at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that memorial donations be made to Antoinette’s Blessing Fund via GoFundMe or gift cards mailed c/o J. Hoof #340, 5007 Victory Blvd. Ste. C, Yorktown, VA 23693.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Antoinette Hoof. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.