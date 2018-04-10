Arthur was born on Dec. 4, 1969, in Lafayette to Ronald Monceaux and Mary Lege Monceaux and was called to his Heavenly father on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Arthur loved to be outdoors, hunting, fishing, and cooking. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

Arthur was a very hard working, kind, and friendly person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arthur is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Monceaux of Morse; his fiancée, Donna Trahan of Morse; his step-son, Curry Trahan Jr of New Iberia; his step-daughter, Ashley Trahan of Lafayette; his two brothers, Tony Monceaux (Dosena) of Morse, and Aaron Monceaux of Morse; his granddaughter, Adilynn Guillory of Lafayette; as well as numerous step-brothers and step-sisters.

Arthur is preceded in death by Joseph Ray Miller; his uncle Rodney Lee Lege; his grandparents, August and Helen Lege, Bee Monceaux and Edia Richard Monceaux.

Funeral services for Arthur James Monceaux, 48, of Morse, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan, on Tuesday, April 10, at 3 p.m. with Father Clint Trahan officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will begin on Tuesday, April 9, at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Lege Cemetery.

Carrying Arthur to his final resting place in Lege Cemetery will be Tony Monceaux, Aaron Monceaux, Brandon Lege, Mac Lege, Dustin Prejean, and Ronnie Maynard.

Honorary pallbearer will be Curry Trahan Jr.

