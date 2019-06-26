NEW ROADS - Audrey Mae LeBeau Hornsby, a native and a lifelong resident of New Roads, passed away early Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, at The Ellington in Rayne. She was 92.

Audrey was born on February 3, 1927, the oldest child of Wade Joseph LeBeau and Rita Lieux LeBeau. On August 7, 1948, she married Elwyn John (Jack) Hornsby. They were married for almost 39 years until his untimely passing in 1987.

Audrey is survived by her three children, Elwyn John (Johnny) Hornsby Jr. and wife Gwendolyn of Mandeville, Linda Hornsby Dawson and husband Mark (Tooney) of Rayne and Jeff Hornsby of New Roads.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Marin Dawson of Rayne, Kasey Holtzman and husband Bill of Chesterfield, Missouri, Erin Alexander and husband Paul of Valley Grande, Alabama, Kellen Stevison and husband Hunter of Little Rock, Arkansas, Chris Hornsby of Mandeville, Jack Hornsby of Covington and Josh Hornsby of Denham Springs; and a brother, Kenneth (Butch) LeBeau and wife Peggy of Baton Rouge.

Audrey also leaves her six great-grandchildren to cherish her memory, Kaylin, Liam, and Addy Caswell, Will and Reid Holtzman and Paul Scott Alexander.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Helen LeBeau Kreamer; two special aunts she took care of, Mabel and Elizabeth Lieux; and a nephew, Mark Francis LeBeau.

A devout Catholic, Audrey was a member of St. Mary of False River Catholic Church and former member of the Altar Society.

She led a simple life with an unquestioning love and loyalty to family and friends. Audrey enjoyed working in her yard especially placing spring or fall flowers in pots on her porches. When her health declined, she became the supervisor-in-charge of planting and directed her family what she wanted done. She also enjoyed watching LSU football and baseball and the New Orleans Saints on television.

The family would like to thank Dr. Carl McLemore, her family physician in New Roads, and her son-in-law, Dr. Mark H. Dawson, her physician in Rayne, and the wonderful staff of The Ellington, where Audrey spent the last days of her life here on earth for their kindness and care.

Special thanks to her home health agency, Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice and Pointe Coupee General Hospital for the compassion and care they provided Audrey through the years.

Thanks to Tammy Patterson and Peggy Gremillion who assisted Audrey with daily tasks while she was living at home in New Roads, and also to Beverly Martin of the Pointe Coupee Council on Aging.

Visitation will be held at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church, 348 West Main Street in New Roads, on Friday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. conducted by Father Todd Lloyd. Burial will follow the services at False River Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 2110 False River Drive, New Roads, LA 70760.

Bill Niland Funeral Home in New Roads is in charge of arrangements.